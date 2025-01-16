Iowa schools enforce new chronic absenteeism law

Chronic absenteeism in school is typically defined as missing 10% or more school days in a grading period. During the 2022-2023 school year, 21% of Iowa students fell into that category, according to the Iowa Department of Education.

On this episode we talk with superintendents from two school districts that have implemented campaigns to improve attendance, as the Iowa legislature passed a law in 2024 to try to decrease chronic absenteeism. Listeners share their thoughts on this law, and we hear from Shadae Harris, a nationally-recognized educator who has helped improve attendance and family engagement in the Richmond, Virginia public school district and nationwide as a consultant.

Guests:

