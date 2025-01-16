© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Iowa schools enforce new chronic absenteeism law

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published January 16, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The disruption experienced during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic has many legacies, one of them a decline in school attendance.

Chronic absenteeism in school is typically defined as missing 10% or more school days in a grading period. During the 2022-2023 school year, 21% of Iowa students fell into that category, according to the Iowa Department of Education.

On this episode we talk with superintendents from two school districts that have implemented campaigns to improve attendance, as the Iowa legislature passed a law in 2024 to try to decrease chronic absenteeism. Listeners share their thoughts on this law, and we hear from Shadae Harris, a nationally-recognized educator who has helped improve attendance and family engagement in the Richmond, Virginia public school district and nationwide as a consultant.

Guests:

  • Vickie Murillo, superintendent, Council Bluffs Community School District
  • Ian Roberts, superintendent, Des Moines Community School District
  • Shadae Harris, president and CEO, Groundwork Consulting
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
