Minding the success gap in education

When it comes to school, boys, particularly boys of color, are being left behind.

In K-12 schools, girls are on average more successful at school than boys, and 47% of U.S. women ages 25 to 34 have a bachelor's degree, compared with 37% of men, according to Pew Research Center.

Kenny Gaskin, an elementary teacher at Hillis Elementary School in Des Moines, discusses why he pursued education and how he approaches disparities for boys and girls in the classroom.

Then we talk with psychologist Matt Englar-Carlson about how girls and women have outpaced boys and men in K-12 and post-secondary education. Englar-Carlson is on American Psychological Association's task force on boys in school.

Later in the hour, Daniel Jean of Montclair State University seeks to give lower-income men the same support for higher education that he was given when he was young. Jean co-founded the Male Enrollment and Graduation Alliance, which focuses on improving male student outcomes from prospects to alumni.

Guests:

