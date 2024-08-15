Pressures on Iowa's education system led to a shortage of educators in the state

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe discusses the pressures facing Iowa's education system.

Margaret Buckton, a partner at Iowa School Finance Services, and Joshua Brown, president of the Iowa State Education Association and a teacher, explain how Iowa got into this situation. Then Iowa educator John Boylan shares why so many of his colleagues have left education. Later in the hour, Mark McDermott of the University of Iowa and Benjamin Forsyth of the University of Northern Iowa join the program to discuss alternate pathways to teaching that are helping to combat the shortage.

Guests:

