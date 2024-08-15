Pressures on Iowa's education system led to a shortage of educators in the state
Challenges in Iowa's education system are making it harder to retain educators.
On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe discusses the pressures facing Iowa's education system.
Margaret Buckton, a partner at Iowa School Finance Services, and Joshua Brown, president of the Iowa State Education Association and a teacher, explain how Iowa got into this situation. Then Iowa educator John Boylan shares why so many of his colleagues have left education. Later in the hour, Mark McDermott of the University of Iowa and Benjamin Forsyth of the University of Northern Iowa join the program to discuss alternate pathways to teaching that are helping to combat the shortage.
Guests:
- Margaret Buckton, partner, Iowa School Finance Services and advocate for Iowa public schools
- Joshua Brown, president, Iowa State Education Association
- John Boylan, Iowa English teacher
- Mark McDermott, Associate Dean and Clinical Professor UI College of Education
- Benjamin Forsyth, Associate Dean, Undergraduate Studies and Teacher Education, UNI College of Education