Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Pressures on Iowa's education system led to a shortage of educators in the state

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published August 15, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT


Challenges in Iowa's education system are making it harder to retain educators.

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe discusses the pressures facing Iowa's education system.

Margaret Buckton, a partner at Iowa School Finance Services, and Joshua Brown, president of the Iowa State Education Association and a teacher, explain how Iowa got into this situation. Then Iowa educator John Boylan shares why so many of his colleagues have left education. Later in the hour, Mark McDermott of the University of Iowa and Benjamin Forsyth of the University of Northern Iowa join the program to discuss alternate pathways to teaching that are helping to combat the shortage.

Guests:

  • Margaret Buckton, partner, Iowa School Finance Services and advocate for Iowa public schools
  • Joshua Brown, president, Iowa State Education Association
  • John Boylan, Iowa English teacher
  • Mark McDermott, Associate Dean and Clinical Professor UI College of Education
  • Benjamin Forsyth, Associate Dean, Undergraduate Studies and Teacher Education, UNI College of Education
Tags
Talk of Iowa public schoolsPreK-12 schoolsEducation FundingIowa Politics
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
