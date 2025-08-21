Upcoming movie will feature the bloody fight over alcohol sales in Iowa City

In the 1880s, three thriving breweries dominated the north side of Iowa City. There was plenty of beer and plenty of drama — the upcoming film Death of a Brewer will capture it all.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we talk with two Iowans who are executive producers for the film. Death of a Brewer is based on the historical novel Beer Money: A Tale of the Iowa City Beer Mafia, published by Steve Sherman in 2020. It tells of three powerful Iowa City breweries that were threatened by the Temperance Movement, a conflict that culminated in a riot. Sherman learned of this history while touring Iowa City's beer caves with Doug Alberhasky, third-generation owner of John's Grocery.

Then, we talk with president and CEO of Des Moines Performing Arts Jeff Chelesvig. After 30 years at the helm, he is retiring this fall. He shares his theater origins growing up in rural Iowa, his career in theater operations management and the evolution of the DMPA under his direction.

Des Moines Performing Arts is a sponsor of IPR.

Guests:

