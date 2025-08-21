© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Upcoming movie will feature the bloody fight over alcohol sales in Iowa City

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published August 21, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

In the 1880s, three thriving breweries dominated the north side of Iowa City. There was plenty of beer and plenty of drama — the upcoming film Death of a Brewer will capture it all.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we talk with two Iowans who are executive producers for the film. Death of a Brewer is based on the historical novel Beer Money: A Tale of the Iowa City Beer Mafia, published by Steve Sherman in 2020. It tells of three powerful Iowa City breweries that were threatened by the Temperance Movement, a conflict that culminated in a riot. Sherman learned of this history while touring Iowa City's beer caves with Doug Alberhasky, third-generation owner of John's Grocery.

Then, we talk with president and CEO of Des Moines Performing Arts Jeff Chelesvig. After 30 years at the helm, he is retiring this fall. He shares his theater origins growing up in rural Iowa, his career in theater operations management and the evolution of the DMPA under his direction.

Des Moines Performing Arts is a sponsor of IPR.

Guests:

  • Doug Alberhasky, executive producer, Death of a Brewer, third-generation owner, John's Grocery
  • Steve Sherman, executive producer, Death of a Brewer, author, Beer Money: A Tale of the Iowa City Beer Mafia
  • Jeff Chelesvig, president and chief executive officer, Des Moines Performing Arts
Tags
Talk of Iowa FilmMoviesIowaPerforming ArtsDes Moines
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
Related Content