State Historical Research Center in Iowa City set to close in 2026

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanDani GehrNeve Kelley
Published August 20, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The State Historical Society of Iowa announced that the State Historical Research Center in Iowa City will close its doors permanently in June 2026. A retired staff member with the historical society shares why she opposes the closure, and representatives from the historical society explain the reasons for the changes.

Then, Emili Johnson decided to start a blog and podcast about the Black experience in Iowa. Host Charity Nebbe speaks with her about her experience growing up in Iowa and about what is in store for season two of the podcast.

Guests:

  • Mary Bennett, retired special collections coordinator, State Historical Society
  • Anthony Jahn, state archivist, Library & Archives Bureau Chief
  • Valerie Van Kooten, administrator, State Historical Society of Iowa
  • Emili Johnson, educator, founder, Black. Girl. Iowa.
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
