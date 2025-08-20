State Historical Research Center in Iowa City set to close in 2026

The State Historical Society of Iowa announced that the State Historical Research Center in Iowa City will close its doors permanently in June 2026. A retired staff member with the historical society shares why she opposes the closure, and representatives from the historical society explain the reasons for the changes.

Then, Emili Johnson decided to start a blog and podcast about the Black experience in Iowa. Host Charity Nebbe speaks with her about her experience growing up in Iowa and about what is in store for season two of the podcast.

Guests:

