Book explores the hidden artistry of prosthetic eyes in Iowa City

A prosthetic leg is usually designed with function in mind—a tool that can restore a person’s ability to walk. A prosthetic eye can’t restore a person’s vision, but it can profoundly change a person’s life.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we talk with Dan Roche, author of Eyes By Hand: The Prosthetics of Art and Healing, a book on how prosthetic eyes are crafted and how ocularists provide care for those that have experienced eye loss. We hear about his experience losing an eye, how he became interested in researching prosthetic eyes and what he’s learned. We also talk with Lindsay Wagner-Pronk, one of just a few ocularists in Iowa, who is featured in the book.

Guests:

