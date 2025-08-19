© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Book explores the hidden artistry of prosthetic eyes in Iowa City

By Charity Nebbe,
Neve Kelley Samantha McIntosh
Published August 19, 2025 at 7:04 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

A prosthetic leg is usually designed with function in mind—a tool that can restore a person’s ability to walk. A prosthetic eye can’t restore a person’s vision, but it can profoundly change a person’s life.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, we talk with Dan Roche, author of Eyes By Hand: The Prosthetics of Art and Healing, a book on how prosthetic eyes are crafted and how ocularists provide care for those that have experienced eye loss. We hear about his experience losing an eye, how he became interested in researching prosthetic eyes and what he’s learned. We also talk with Lindsay Wagner-Pronk, one of just a few ocularists in Iowa, who is featured in the book.

Guests:

  • Dan Roche, author, associate professor of English and communication, creative writing program director, Le Moyne College
  • Lindsay Wagner-Pronk, ocularist, University of Iowa Health Care
Tags
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingHealth careArtIowa City
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
