Using rootstocks to help grow healthy root systems

A healthy plant needs a healthy root system, and in some cases, it's better if that root system is from a different plant. These are called rootstocks, and today we go below the surface and find out all about them.

We talk with Randall Vos, Iowa State University Extension Horticulture Specialist, and he helps us understand how rootstock shapes a tree or shrub that is grafted onto it and why the practice of using rootstocks is so common. Then Aaron Steil joins him to answer listener questions.

Guests:

