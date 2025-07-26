© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Using rootstocks to help grow healthy root systems

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron Steil
Published July 26, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
A healthy plant needs a healthy root system, and in some cases, it's better if that root system is from a different plant. These are called rootstocks, and today we go below the surface and find out all about them.

We talk with Randall Vos, Iowa State University Extension Horticulture Specialist, and he helps us understand how rootstock shapes a tree or shrub that is grafted onto it and why the practice of using rootstocks is so common. Then Aaron Steil joins him to answer listener questions.

Guests:

  • Randall Vos, horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
