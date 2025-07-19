© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

How a field of solar panels can support a field of crops

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilNeve Kelley
Published July 19, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

What if a field full of solar panels could also support a field full of crops?

On today's Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa, we talk about agrivoltaic research from Iowa State University, including growing vegetables, fruit crops and raising bees for honey production. Then, our experts will answer your questions about all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Ajay Nair, professor and chair of horticulture, Iowa State University
  • Suzanne Slack, assistant professor of horticulture and fruit crop specialist, Iowa State University
  • Matt O'Neal, professor of etymology, Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
