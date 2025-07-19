How a field of solar panels can support a field of crops
What if a field full of solar panels could also support a field full of crops?
On today's Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa, we talk about agrivoltaic research from Iowa State University, including growing vegetables, fruit crops and raising bees for honey production. Then, our experts will answer your questions about all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.
Guests:
- Ajay Nair, professor and chair of horticulture, Iowa State University
- Suzanne Slack, assistant professor of horticulture and fruit crop specialist, Iowa State University
- Matt O'Neal, professor of etymology, Iowa State University
- Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University