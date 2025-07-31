Young, educated adults leave Iowa at a higher rate than most of the U.S.
In 2008, 47% of Iowa’s college students planned to stay in the state after graduation. That dropped to 41% in 2024. That’s a big concern in a state where many businesses are already seeing a worker shortage.
On this episode of Talk of Iowa, as Iowa’s brain drain is intensifying, we’ll talk about the factors that seem to be driving it and how to combat it.
Guests:
- Isabel Thomas, master's in public health, University of Iowa College of Public Health
- Nate Petrik, artist, former Sioux City resident
- Ben Murray, director of policy and research, Common Sense Institute
- Alex Watters, city council member, Sioux City
- Jodi Schafer, talent attraction director, Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance