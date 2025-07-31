© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Young, educated adults leave Iowa at a higher rate than most of the U.S.

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published July 31, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

In 2008, 47% of Iowa’s college students planned to stay in the state after graduation. That dropped to 41% in 2024. That’s a big concern in a state where many businesses are already seeing a worker shortage.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, as Iowa’s brain drain is intensifying, we’ll talk about the factors that seem to be driving it and how to combat it.

Guests:

  • Isabel Thomas, master's in public health, University of Iowa College of Public Health
  • Nate Petrik, artist, former Sioux City resident
  • Ben Murray, director of policy and research, Common Sense Institute
  • Alex Watters, city council member, Sioux City
  • Jodi Schafer, talent attraction director, Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance
Talk of Iowa Post-secondary educationIowaWorkforce
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
