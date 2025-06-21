© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

How to grow and keep your grass green

By Charity Nebbe,
Katherine PerkinsNeve Kelley
Published June 21, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Grasses, like other plants, remove carbon from the atmosphere as they grow, and the way you care for your lawn impacts the amount of carbon deposited into the soil.

Today on Talk of Iowa, it’s Horticulture Day! We’ll learn about the carbon cycle in our yards from Iowa State University Turf Grass Specialist Quincy Law, and he and horticulturist Aaron Steil answer listener questions.

Guests:

  • Quincy Law, turf grass specialist, Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Executive Producer of Talk Shows and Program Director for News & Talk. Since 2014, Perkins has managed the broadcast schedule and sound of the news and information service of Iowa Public Radio, as well as has directed the long-term planning and oversight for IPR's talk shows, Talk of Iowa and River to River. Perkins has a master's degree from Sangamon State University (now the University of Illinois – Springfield).
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
