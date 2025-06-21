How to grow and keep your grass green
Grasses, like other plants, remove carbon from the atmosphere as they grow, and the way you care for your lawn impacts the amount of carbon deposited into the soil.
Today on Talk of Iowa, it’s Horticulture Day! We’ll learn about the carbon cycle in our yards from Iowa State University Turf Grass Specialist Quincy Law, and he and horticulturist Aaron Steil answer listener questions.
Guests:
- Quincy Law, turf grass specialist, Iowa State University
- Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University