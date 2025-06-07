© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Spilling the beans on this garden staple

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilNeve Kelley
Published June 7, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

You might call them green beans, snap beans, wax beans or string beans. Whatever name you choose, they are a delicious and nutritious garden staple.

Iowa State University horticulture specialists Dan Fillius and Aaron Steil join host Charity Nebbe to talk about green beans and other legumes — when to plant them, how to care for them and why you should be prepared to harvest often. Then, the pair answer listener questions about what to grow and how to grow better.

Guests:

  • Dan Fillius, extension horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, extension horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
Talk of Iowa Hort DayHorticultureGardening
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
