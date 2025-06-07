Spilling the beans on this garden staple

You might call them green beans, snap beans, wax beans or string beans. Whatever name you choose, they are a delicious and nutritious garden staple.

Iowa State University horticulture specialists Dan Fillius and Aaron Steil join host Charity Nebbe to talk about green beans and other legumes — when to plant them, how to care for them and why you should be prepared to harvest often. Then, the pair answer listener questions about what to grow and how to grow better.

Guests:

