Diagnosis and prevention to keep Iowa's trees healthy
What's currently threatening the health of Iowa's trees and forests?
On this Horticulture Day episode, we reflect with Iowa DNR forester Mark Vitosh on how the emerald ash borer has transformed Iowa's landscape over the last 15 years. We also hear about some of the threats our trees and forests are currently facing, and how you can identify problems.
ISU horticulturist Aaron Steil later joins the conversation to answer listeners' planting and pruning questions.
Guests:
- Mark Vitosh, district forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources
- Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University