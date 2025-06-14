© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Diagnosis and prevention to keep Iowa's trees healthy

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published June 14, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

What's currently threatening the health of Iowa's trees and forests?

On this Horticulture Day episode, we reflect with Iowa DNR forester Mark Vitosh on how the emerald ash borer has transformed Iowa's landscape over the last 15 years. We also hear about some of the threats our trees and forests are currently facing, and how you can identify problems.

ISU horticulturist Aaron Steil later joins the conversation to answer listeners' planting and pruning questions.

Guests:

  • Mark Vitosh, district forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University
Talk of Iowa TreesHorticultureHort DayEnvironment
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
