How to give your conifers a chance to thrive

Conifers can add a lot to a landscape — color, texture and they’re great for windbreaks, but Iowa isn’t always good for conifers.

The list of recommended species has been dwindling in recent years. Host Charity Nebbe joins Jeff Iles, professor of horticulture at Iowa State University, to find out how to give conifers the best chance to survive and thrive. Then, Iowa State University Extension Horticulture Specialist Aaron Steil joins the program to help answer listener questions.

