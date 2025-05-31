© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

How to give your conifers a chance to thrive

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published May 31, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Conifers can add a lot to a landscape — color, texture and they’re great for windbreaks, but Iowa isn’t always good for conifers.

The list of recommended species has been dwindling in recent years. Host Charity Nebbe joins Jeff Iles, professor of horticulture at Iowa State University, to find out how to give conifers the best chance to survive and thrive. Then, Iowa State University Extension Horticulture Specialist Aaron Steil joins the program to help answer listener questions.

Guests:

  • Jeff Iles, professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, extension horticulture specialist, Iowa State University  
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
