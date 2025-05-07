An inside look at the new Ames History Museum
The recently expanded Ames History Museum is full of surprises for all generations.
The Ames History Museum had its grand reopening in October 2024, following a years long, $4.5 million expansion and renovation project.
On this episode, we take a tour of the museum's permanent exhibit and archives, with executive director Casie Vance, exhibits manager Alex Fejfer, and longtime volunteer and former Ames Historical Society board president Kathy Svec.
Guests:
- Casie Vance, executive director, Ames History Museum
- Alex Fejfar, exhibits manager, Ames History Museum
- Kathy Svec, volunteer, former board president, Ames History Museum