Understanding Iowa's historical record at the first ever Iowa history conference

Our understanding of history continues to broaden and deepen to include the stories of Americans and Iowans who have long been overlooked.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe re-visits her live conversation at Iowa's first-ever Iowa History Conference. The conference was held at the Iowa Historical Museum and was presented by the University of Iowa Office of the Vice President and the State Historical Society of Iowa. Conference panelists — Kristy Nabhan-Warren, Lisa Heinemen, Lance Foster, and LaNisha Casell — share their Iowa-based research and the challenges they face in painting a clearer picture of our history in their classrooms and museums.

Guests:

