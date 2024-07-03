© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Understanding Iowa's historical record at the first ever Iowa history conference

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanJohn PembleDanielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published July 3, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Our understanding of history continues to broaden and deepen to include the stories of Americans and Iowans who have long been overlooked.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe re-visits her live conversation at Iowa's first-ever Iowa History Conference. The conference was held at the Iowa Historical Museum and was presented by the University of Iowa Office of the Vice President and the State Historical Society of Iowa. Conference panelists — Kristy Nabhan-Warren, Lisa Heinemen, Lance Foster, and LaNisha Casell — share their Iowa-based research and the challenges they face in painting a clearer picture of our history in their classrooms and museums.

Guests:

  • Kristy Nabhan-Warren, associate vice president of research, professor of religious studies, University of Iowa
  • Lisa Heinemen, co-director, Jewish Studies Network, professor of history & gender, women’s and sexuality studies, University of Iowa
  • Lance Foster, Tribal historic preservation officer, Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska
  • LaNisha Cassell, executive director, African American Museum of Iowa
Tags
Talk of Iowa HistoryUniversity of IowaEducationRace
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
John Pemble
John Pemble is a reporter for IPR
See stories by John Pemble
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content