The history of Native American identity unpacked in Iowan's debut book

The number of people in the United States who claim Native identity has exploded - increasing 85% in 10 years - though the number of people formally enrolled in Native American tribes has not. Carrie Lowry-Schuettpelz weaves together the history of Native identity along with sharing her own perspective and those of other Indigenous people in her book, The Indian Card: Who Gets to Be Native in America.

Lowry-Schuettpelz was born and raised in Cedar Rapids, but is an enrolled member of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. She discusses growing up in Iowa and identifying as a Native American. Also, how her work and her book led her to form the Native Policy Lab at the University of Iowa School of Planning and Public Affairs.

Later in the hour, Danish artist and environmental activist Thomas Dambo is preparing for his next troll installation in Clinton in 2026.

