Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
The history of Native American identity unpacked in Iowan's debut book

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published February 19, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
The number of people identifying as Native Americans in the U.S. nearly doubled between 2010 and 2020, according to the U.S. Census.

The number of people in the United States who claim Native identity has exploded - increasing 85% in 10 years - though the number of people formally enrolled in Native American tribes has not. Carrie Lowry-Schuettpelz weaves together the history of Native identity along with sharing her own perspective and those of other Indigenous people in her book, The Indian Card: Who Gets to Be Native in America.

Lowry-Schuettpelz was born and raised in Cedar Rapids, but is an enrolled member of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. She discusses growing up in Iowa and identifying as a Native American. Also, how her work and her book led her to form the Native Policy Lab at the University of Iowa School of Planning and Public Affairs.

Later in the hour, Danish artist and environmental activist Thomas Dambo is preparing for his next troll installation in Clinton in 2026.

Guests:

  • Carrie Lowry-Schuettpelz, associate professor of practice, director of undergraduate studies, University of Iowa School of Planning and Public Affairs
  • Thomas Dambo, Danish artist and environmental activist
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Madeleine Willis
Madeleine Willis is IPR's Production Assistant supporting the talk shows and The Sunny Side Project. Willis has experience in audio production, reporting, writing and editing stories and conversations. She's reported and produced conversations on womanhood, sports, and good news from across Iowa. Willis will receive her bachelors degree from the University of Iowa in May 2025.
