Historian Leo Landis shares Iowa stories you might not know

For the last twenty years, historian Leo Landis has been researching and sharing Iowa’s stories.

Landis joins host Charity Nebbe to discuss his favorite stories from Iowa history as he prepares to leave his post at the State Historical Museum.

Then, the reading of a new play inspired by the life of Alexander Clark, the man who sued to desegregate Iowa schools in 1867, will take place this week in Muscatine. The playwright and others behind the reading discuss the project.

Guests:

