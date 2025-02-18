© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Historian Leo Landis shares Iowa stories you might not know

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published February 18, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

For the last twenty years, historian Leo Landis has been researching and sharing Iowa’s stories.

Landis joins host Charity Nebbe to discuss his favorite stories from Iowa history as he prepares to leave his post at the State Historical Museum.

Then, the reading of a new play inspired by the life of Alexander Clark, the man who sued to desegregate Iowa schools in 1867, will take place this week in Muscatine. The playwright and others behind the reading discuss the project.

Guests:

  • Leo Landis, state curator, State Historical Society of Iowa
  • Cianon Jones, playwright
  • Melanie Alexander, director of the Muscatine Art Center
  • Josh Turner, play director, grad assistant Arts Share
Tags
Talk of Iowa HistoryRaceArt
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content