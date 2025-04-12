What does it mean to be a man?
We asked Iowans what it means to be a man in 2025.
This week we've been minding the gender gap. We've delved into the gender gap in politics and online communities, education, healthcare and safety.
On this episode, we discuss how men and boys are struggling in ways that hurt everyone in our society.
We also hear from a variety of Iowans who identify as men reflect on what it means to be a man at this moment.
Guests:
- Cody Howell, student care coordinator, University of Iowa
- Giorgi Gagua, senior, Iowa State University
- Rev. Abraham Funchess, Jr., human rights director, City of Waterloo
- Chuy Renteria, author, arts and culture editor, Little Village
- Romen Borsellino, comedy writer
- JJ Kapur, PhD candidate, University of Iowa
- Kevin Nordmeyer, principal architect, BNIM
- Bill McAnally, energy efficiency consultant and former carpentry instructor
- Evander Ellsbury, musician and caretaker
- Andre Wright, co-founder of Humanize My Hoodie and executive director, Wright House of Fashion