What does it mean to be a woman
With the ever-changing roles, rights, and identities of women in society, this episode digs into what it means to be a woman to 10 different Iowans.
What does it really mean to be a woman? There are as many answers to that question as there are women in the world. On this Talk of Iowa episode, different women across the state share what womanhood means to them in the year 2023.
This episode is part of Talk of Iowa's Womanhood series, airing from Oct. 23 - Oct. 27.
Guests:
- Asha Leena Bhandary, associate professor of philosophy and gender, women’s and sexuality studies, University of Iowa
- Ann Friedman, author and journalist
- Joshalyn “Rocki” Johnson, cohost of North End Update
- Cheryl “Chaveevah” Banks Ferguson, cohost of North End Update
- Nora J.S. Reichardt, digital journalist, WQAD
- Ghinwa Alameen, professor of Arabic and Arab culture, Iowa State University
- Teresa Zilk, founder, Stories To Tell My Daughter
- Stacy Glascock, former physician assistant and cancer survivor
- Jackie Arreola, business owner in Washington
- Tea Ho, instructor of microbiology and immunology, Carver College of Medicine, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- Dasia Taylor, inventor