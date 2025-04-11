Exploring the safety gap between women and men

© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
April 11, 2025
Women are more likely to be victims of domestic abuse or sexual assault while men are more likely to be murdered. But we don't socialize boys and girls to understand the real threats to their safety.

According to the latest domestic violence statistics, one in two women are likely to experience some form of violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime. And 95% of domestic violence victims are women battered by male partners. Men are the victims of almost two million acts of stranger-perpetrated violence annually and are more likely than women to be killed by a stranger, or someone with whom the relationship is unknown.

We look at how men and women perceive threats to their physical safety differently and how we can better prepare them for the violence they're more likely to experience. Cody Howell is a violence-prevention expert who works in the area of men and masculinity and does non-clinical case management in the student care at the University of Iowa. Howell helps us explore the gap in how men and women perceive threats and what can be done to address them. Maria Corona, executive director of the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence, talks about the very real risks of intimate partner violence for women.

Later in the hour, we'll hear from two people who've experienced violence. Jordan Wulf is a domestic abuse survivor and advocate. Carlos Sheets lost his son, Malik, to gun violence.

Guests:

  • Cody Howell, student care coordinator, Dean of Students, University of Iowa
  • Maria Corona, Ph.D, executive director, Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence
  • Jordan Wulf, domestic abuse survivor and advocate
  • Carlos Sheets, father of Malik Sheets
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Executive Producer of Talk Shows and Program Director for News/Talk. Since 2014, Perkins has managed the broadcast schedule and sound of the news and information service of Iowa Public Radio, as well as has directed the long-term planning and oversight for IPR's talk shows, Talk of Iowa and River to River. Perkins has a masters degree from Sangamon State University (now the University of Illinois – Springfield).
Madeleine Willis
Madeleine Willis is IPR's Production Assistant supporting the talk shows and The Sunny Side Project. Willis has experience in audio production, reporting, writing and editing stories and conversations. She's reported and produced conversations on womanhood, sports, and good news from across Iowa. Willis will receive her bachelors degree from the University of Iowa in May 2025.
