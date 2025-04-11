Exploring the safety gap between women and men

According to the latest domestic violence statistics, one in two women are likely to experience some form of violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime. And 95% of domestic violence victims are women battered by male partners. Men are the victims of almost two million acts of stranger-perpetrated violence annually and are more likely than women to be killed by a stranger, or someone with whom the relationship is unknown.

We look at how men and women perceive threats to their physical safety differently and how we can better prepare them for the violence they're more likely to experience. Cody Howell is a violence-prevention expert who works in the area of men and masculinity and does non-clinical case management in the student care at the University of Iowa. Howell helps us explore the gap in how men and women perceive threats and what can be done to address them. Maria Corona, executive director of the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence, talks about the very real risks of intimate partner violence for women.

Later in the hour, we'll hear from two people who've experienced violence. Jordan Wulf is a domestic abuse survivor and advocate. Carlos Sheets lost his son, Malik, to gun violence.

Guests:

