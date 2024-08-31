© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Iowa's prairies are in full bloom

By Charity Nebbe,
Madeleine Willis
Published August 31, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT
Prairie sunflowers, rattlesnake master, ironweed — late summer is a perfect time to enjoy native plants in bloom.

Native perennials bring beauty and benefits to the late months of summer. Mark Vitosh, DNR forester, and Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture at ISU, share which native perennials are in full bloom during August and September. Later, Vitosh and Haynes will answer horticulture questions from listeners.

Guests:

  • Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
  • Mark Vitosh, forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources
