Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Preserve your herbs

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published August 17, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

If you grow herbs in your garden, abundance might be the key word for this moment in time. But don't fear, you can preserve those herbs for future use!

On this Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Iowa State University horticulturists Cindy Haynes and Aaron Steil about how they make their herbs last.

They also answer listeners' grow or not to grow questions.

Guests:

  • Cindy Haynes, professor and consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, ISU Extension consumer horticulture specialist
HorticultureHort DayIowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
