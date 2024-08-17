Preserve your herbs
If you grow herbs in your garden, abundance might be the key word for this moment in time. But don't fear, you can preserve those herbs for future use!
On this Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Iowa State University horticulturists Cindy Haynes and Aaron Steil about how they make their herbs last.
They also answer listeners' grow or not to grow questions.
Guests:
- Cindy Haynes, professor and consumer horticulture extension specialist, Iowa State University
- Aaron Steil, ISU Extension consumer horticulture specialist