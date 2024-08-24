Bees are all the buzz this summer
This time of year, bees are frequent, uninvited guests to your outdoor activities.
Entomologist Laura Iles of the North Central Integrated Pest Management Center is here to talk about an insect that is all the buzz. Bees and wasps may be annoying, but they have an important role to play.
Later in the hour, consumer horticulture specialist at ISU, Aaron Steil joins the program to answer listener's questions.
Guests:
- Laura Iles, entomologist, North Central Integrated Pest Management Center
- Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University