Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Bees are all the buzz this summer

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilMadeleine Willis
Published August 24, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

This time of year, bees are frequent, uninvited guests to your outdoor activities.

Entomologist Laura Iles of the North Central Integrated Pest Management Center is here to talk about an insect that is all the buzz. Bees and wasps may be annoying, but they have an important role to play.

Later in the hour, consumer horticulture specialist at ISU, Aaron Steil joins the program to answer listener's questions.

Guests:

  • Laura Iles, entomologist, North Central Integrated Pest Management Center
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
Talk of Iowa Hort DayHorticultureIowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Madeleine Willis
