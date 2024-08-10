Shrubs of summer

Spring is a riot of blossoms and fall brings with it beautiful changes in color, but in the midst of summer there can be a bit of a lull - unless you’ve planned ahead.

On this Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa, Jeff Iles of Iowa State University shares what shrubs are in full bloom during the summer season. Later in the hour, ISU Extension horticulturist Aaron Steil and Iles answer listener questions.

Guests:

