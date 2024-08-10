© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI 90.9 FM
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Shrubs of summer

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilMadeleine Willis
Published August 10, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Hydrangea, button bush, and many other shrubs are in bloom this summer.

Spring is a riot of blossoms and fall brings with it beautiful changes in color, but in the midst of summer there can be a bit of a lull - unless you’ve planned ahead.

On this Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa, Jeff Iles of Iowa State University shares what shrubs are in full bloom during the summer season. Later in the hour, ISU Extension horticulturist Aaron Steil and Iles answer listener questions.

Guests:

  • Jeff Iles, professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
Tags
Talk of Iowa Hort DayHorticultureIowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content