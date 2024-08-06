© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI 90.9 FM
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
How empty nesters fill the void as children launch their adult lives

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published August 6, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Some parents struggle to see their children leave the home, while others see it as a new and exciting phase of their life. Empty nesters share their experiences

Parenting is challenging and, as school begins, a new challenge is on the horizon for some.

Guests:

  • Sylvia Mikucki-Enyart, associate professor, studies interpersonal and family communications, University of Iowa
  • Christina Nash, mother of a two, visiting instructor, University of Iowa
Talk of Iowa ParentingIowafamily
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Madeleine Willis
