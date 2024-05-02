© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Mark Daley describes the complicated journey of becoming a foster parent

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanKate Perez
Published May 2, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Author Mark Daley has shared his experiences fostering and what he learned along the way in the book Safe: A Memoir of Fatherhood, Foster Care and the Risks We Take for Family.

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by author and foster parent Mark Daley. The two discuss his experience as a foster parent, his and his husband's decision to build their family and the journey to adopting his three children.

Then, Charity speaks with Iowa State University Iowa Learning Farms Director Jackie Comito about her new podcast Curious Planet, which she created to connect nature, culture and wonder.

Guests:

  • Mark Daley, foster parent and author, Safe: A Memoir of Fatherhood, Foster Care, and the Risks We Take for Family
  • Jackie Comito, anthropologist and director, Iowa Learning Farms at Iowa State University
Tags
Talk of Iowa familyFoster care & AdoptionEnvironment
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Kate Perez
