Keep your pets healthy and happy this summer
According to the Pew Research Center, 62% of all Americans share their homes with a pet, and 97% of those pet owners consider their pets members of the family.
Two veterinarians join host Charity Nebbe to talk about keeping dogs and cats healthy in the summer months and to answer your questions.
Guests:
- Dr. Susan Oliver, small animal veterinarian based in Iowa City
- Dr. April Blong, clinical associate professor, Veterinary Clinical Sciences, Iowa State University