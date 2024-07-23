Five young journalists explore the idea of home
Home can mean a lot of different things and NPR's Next Generation Radio participants have created features on five different Iowans that explore the idea of home.
NPR’s Next Generation Radio project is a five-day program that helps coach and train public media’s next generation.
On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with the Next Generation Radio participants, five young journalists who call Iowa home. The journalists had the opportunity to create a multimedia package that explored the idea of home. We will hear from each of the journalists and also listen to their work.
Guests:
- Lily Czechowicz, recent graduate, University of Iowa
- Olin Myhre, journalism and mass communications, art, and entrepreneurship student, University of Iowa
- Candace Carr, multimedia journalism and rhetoric and media studies student, Drake University
- Sarah Diehn, editor and reporter, Des Moines Business Record
- Mack Swenson, multimedia journalism, environmental sustainability and politics student, Drake University