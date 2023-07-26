NPR's Next Gen Radio shares stories from young Iowa journalists

Five rising journalists join host Charity Nebbe on this episode of Talk of Iowa to discuss their participation in NPR's NextGenRadio. They spent a week creating a non-narrated audio piece and multi-media story that focuses on the meaning of home.

The participants interviewed a Ukranian teenager studying at an Iowa college, a DACA recipient with an uncertain future, an LGBTQ activist and community organizer, a Sudanese immigrant navigating two cultures and seeking safety for his children and a young mother trying to provide her child with a more stable home than the one she grew up in.

Guests:

