Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
NPR's Next Gen Radio shares stories from young Iowa journalists

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published July 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Five young journalists who call Iowa home have just spent a week honing their storytelling skills by capturing what home means to a DACA recipient, a young mother and a man whose family fled war in Sudan, among others.

Five rising journalists join host Charity Nebbe on this episode of Talk of Iowa to discuss their participation in NPR's NextGenRadio. They spent a week creating a non-narrated audio piece and multi-media story that focuses on the meaning of home.

The participants interviewed a Ukranian teenager studying at an Iowa college, a DACA recipient with an uncertain future, an LGBTQ activist and community organizer, a Sudanese immigrant navigating two cultures and seeking safety for his children and a young mother trying to provide her child with a more stable home than the one she grew up in.

Guests:

  • Natalie Dunlap, former IPR intern, rising senior studying journalism and mass communication, University of Iowa
  • Colson Thayer, rising sophomore studying multimedia journalism, Drake University
  • Hunter Vasey, 2023 journalism graduate, Buena Vista University
  • Lucia Cheng, Des Moines-based freelancer, 2023 graduate of Grinnell College
  • Tristan Alcorta, 2023 graduate in journalism, rhetoric media and social change, Drake University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Madeleine Willis
