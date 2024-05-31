Learn about practical farming in Iowa

Practical Farmers of Iowa is a non-profit farmer-led organization with a focus on sustainability, and their upcoming Field Days open up member farms — from flower producers to livestock — to the public. On this Talk of Iowa, Rachel Berke, beginning farmer engagement coordinator with Practical Farmers of Iowa joins the program to talk about the upcoming Field Day season with host Charity Nebbe. Then, we will hear from T.D. Holub, a PFI member who owns Garden Oasis Farms.

Later in the hour, the first-ever Iowa History Conference will take place at the State Historical Society of Iowa. Nebbe is joined by Andrew Klumpp, one of the conference's organizers, and Rebecca Conrad, a participant in the environmental panel and an expert in Iowa's state parks.

Guests:

