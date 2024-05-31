© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Learn about practical farming in Iowa

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published May 31, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
It's Field Day Season for Practical Farmers of Iowa. From June to November, nearly 60 farms across the Midwest will open to the public to help farmers and non-farmers learn sustainable farming practices.

Practical Farmers of Iowa is a non-profit farmer-led organization with a focus on sustainability, and their upcoming Field Days open up member farms — from flower producers to livestock — to the public. On this Talk of Iowa, Rachel Berke, beginning farmer engagement coordinator with Practical Farmers of Iowa joins the program to talk about the upcoming Field Day season with host Charity Nebbe. Then, we will hear from T.D. Holub, a PFI member who owns Garden Oasis Farms.

Later in the hour, the first-ever Iowa History Conference will take place at the State Historical Society of Iowa. Nebbe is joined by Andrew Klumpp, one of the conference's organizers, and Rebecca Conrad, a participant in the environmental panel and an expert in Iowa's state parks.

Guests:

  • Rachel Berke, beginning farmer engagement coordinator, Practical Farmers of Iowa
  • T.D. Holub, owner, Garden Oasis Farm
  • Andrew Klumpp, editor of the Annals of Iowa, director, of the Provisional Iowa Humanities Council
  • Rebecca Conard, professor of history emeritus, Middle Tennessee State University
