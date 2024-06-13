© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Author Kiley Reid says the University of Iowa recreation center was one of her favorite places to write

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published June 13, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Author Kiley Reid relives dormitory life in her latest book Come and Get It.

Kiley Reid sold the film and tv rights to her first novel Such a Fun Age before it was even published, and before she finished graduate school at the Iowa Writer’s Workshop

Reid returns to Talk of Iowa five years later to talk about her latest book Come and Get it, which takes place at the University of Arkansas, with a character who transfers there from the University of Iowa.

Guests:

  • Kiley Reid, Iowa Writer's Workshop alum, New York Times-bestselling author
Talk of Iowa Author interviewsBooks & ReadingIowa Writers' WorkshopRaceEconomic Status
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
