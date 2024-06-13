Author Kiley Reid says the University of Iowa recreation center was one of her favorite places to write
Author Kiley Reid relives dormitory life in her latest book Come and Get It.
Kiley Reid sold the film and tv rights to her first novel Such a Fun Age before it was even published, and before she finished graduate school at the Iowa Writer’s Workshop
Reid returns to Talk of Iowa five years later to talk about her latest book Come and Get it, which takes place at the University of Arkansas, with a character who transfers there from the University of Iowa.
Guests:
- Kiley Reid, Iowa Writer's Workshop alum, New York Times-bestselling author