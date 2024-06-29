© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Ketchup on the best tomato gardening practices

By Danielle Gehr,
Madeleine Willis
Published June 29, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

What to know about homegrown tomatoes so you can enjoy them ripe off the vine.

On this Horticulture Day of Talk of Iowa, all you need to know to have successful tomato plants. From trellising to pest control, Iowa State’s Ajay Nair tells listeners everything they need to know when growing tomatoes. Later in the hour, ISU Extension and Outreach Horticulture Specialist, Aaron Steil joins the program to answer listeners' questions.

Guests:

  • Ajay Nair, associate professor and Extension vegetable production specialist, Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, horticulture specialist, ISU Extension and Outreach
Talk of Iowa Hort DayHorticultureIowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
