Ketchup on the best tomato gardening practices
What to know about homegrown tomatoes so you can enjoy them ripe off the vine.
On this Horticulture Day of Talk of Iowa, all you need to know to have successful tomato plants. From trellising to pest control, Iowa State’s Ajay Nair tells listeners everything they need to know when growing tomatoes. Later in the hour, ISU Extension and Outreach Horticulture Specialist, Aaron Steil joins the program to answer listeners' questions.
Guests:
- Ajay Nair, associate professor and Extension vegetable production specialist, Iowa State University
- Aaron Steil, horticulture specialist, ISU Extension and Outreach