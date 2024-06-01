Strawberry season is so sweet
Red, juicy, delicious and oh-so sweet — it's almost strawberry season!
It's Horticulture Day on Talk of Iowa and Suzanne Slack, an assistant professor at Iowa State University, speaks with host Charity Nebbe about how to make the most of your strawberry patch. Then, Extension Horticulture Specialist Aaron Steil joins the program to answer listeners' questions.
Guests:
- Suzanne Slack, assistant professor, Iowa State University
- Aaaron Steil, Extension horticulture specialist, Iowa State University