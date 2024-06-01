© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Strawberry season is so sweet

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilDanielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published June 1, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Red, juicy, delicious and oh-so sweet — it's almost strawberry season!

It's Horticulture Day on Talk of Iowa and Suzanne Slack, an assistant professor at Iowa State University, speaks with host Charity Nebbe about how to make the most of your strawberry patch. Then, Extension Horticulture Specialist Aaron Steil joins the program to answer listeners' questions.

Guests:

  • Suzanne Slack, assistant professor, Iowa State University
  • Aaaron Steil, Extension horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
Talk of Iowa IowaHort DayIowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Madeleine Willis
