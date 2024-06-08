It's a shrub, not a bush
When we think about adding plants to our landscape we often think big, like trees, but today we’re thinking medium- shrubs.
On this Horticulture Day edition of Talk of Iowa Jeff Isles, department chair of horticulture at Iowa State University defines shrubs. Later in the hour, Aaron Steil, ISU extension horticulture specialist joins the program to answer listener questions.
Guests:
- Jeff Isles, professor and chair, department of horticulture, Iowa State University
- Aaron Steil, Extension horticulture specialist, Iowa State University