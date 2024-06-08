© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

It's a shrub, not a bush

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilMadeleine Willis
Published June 8, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

When we think about adding plants to our landscape we often think big, like trees, but today we’re thinking medium- shrubs.

On this Horticulture Day edition of Talk of Iowa Jeff Isles, department chair of horticulture at Iowa State University defines shrubs. Later in the hour, Aaron Steil, ISU extension horticulture specialist joins the program to answer listener questions.

Guests:

  • Jeff Isles, professor and chair, department of horticulture, Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, Extension horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Madeleine Willis
