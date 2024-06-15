Blackberry brambles can be thorny business
When you decide to plant a backyard bramble, you have a lot of choices to make.
It's Horticulture Day on Talk of Iowa and Randall Vos, ISU fruit crop specialist, joins host Charity Nebbe in a berry fun conversation. Vos discusses the rewards of growing raspberry and blackberry brambles.
Then Cindy Haynes, professor of Horticulture at ISU, joins the program to answer listeners questions.
Guests:
- Randall Vos, fruit crop specialist, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach
- Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture, Iowa State University