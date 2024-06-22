© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Functional to fancy, container gardening takes many forms

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilMadeleine Willis
Published June 22, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Which plants are best suitable for backyard gardening in containers?

It's Horticulture Day on Talk of Iowa, Aaron Steil of ISU Extension and Outreach joins host Charity Nebbe to talk about container gardening. Container gardening is pretty, colorful, and great for people with limited gardening mobility. Later in the hour, Mark Vitosh joins the program to answer listener horticulture questions.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, horticulture specialist, ISU Extension and Outreach
  • Mark Vitosh, forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Madeleine Willis
