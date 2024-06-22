Functional to fancy, container gardening takes many forms
Which plants are best suitable for backyard gardening in containers?
It's Horticulture Day on Talk of Iowa, Aaron Steil of ISU Extension and Outreach joins host Charity Nebbe to talk about container gardening. Container gardening is pretty, colorful, and great for people with limited gardening mobility. Later in the hour, Mark Vitosh joins the program to answer listener horticulture questions.
Guests:
- Aaron Steil, horticulture specialist, ISU Extension and Outreach
- Mark Vitosh, forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources