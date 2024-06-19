Javier Zamora's memoir recounts his unaccompanied migration to the United States
Solito, tells the story of author Javier Zamora's migration journey from El Salvador to the United States. Zamora traveled unaccompanied at the age of 9 years old.
On this episode of the Talk of Iowa Book Club, host Charity Nebbe is joined by expert readers Matthew Marroquín and Sonia Reyes, who have been reading Solito, along with the author of the book Javier Zamora.
Zamora's migration was dangerous, difficult, and long — lasting nine weeks — and is the subject of his memoir.
Guests:
- Javier Zamora, author, Solito
- Matthew Marroquín, artist and poet
- Sonia Reyes, community advocate and activist