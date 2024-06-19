© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Javier Zamora's memoir recounts his unaccompanied migration to the United States

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published June 19, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Solito, tells the story of author Javier Zamora's migration journey from El Salvador to the United States. Zamora traveled unaccompanied at the age of 9 years old.

On this episode of the Talk of Iowa Book Club, host Charity Nebbe is joined by expert readers Matthew Marroquín and Sonia Reyes, who have been reading Solito, along with the author of the book Javier Zamora.

Zamora's migration was dangerous, difficult, and long — lasting nine weeks — and is the subject of his memoir.

Guests:

  • Javier Zamora, author, Solito
  • Matthew Marroquín, artist and poet
  • Sonia Reyes, community advocate and activist
Tags
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingimmigrationTalk of Iowa Book Club
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content