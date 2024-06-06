© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Joyce Carol Oates believes in happy endings

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published June 6, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

A conversation with celebrated author Joyce Carol Oates, recorded live at Des Moines Central Public Library May 30

This episode of Talk of Iowa features host Charity Nebbe's conversation with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Joyce Carol Oates as part of the Des Moines Public Library AViD Series, recorded live at the Central Library location.

The conversation spans across Oates' prolific career as an author, and she discusses her new novel Butcher.

The Des Moines Public Library is an IPR sponsor.

Guests:

  • Joyce Carol Oates, Pulitzer Prize-winning author
Tags
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingDes Moines
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content