Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Making Pie and finding peace in the American Gothic house

By Charity Nebbe
Published June 12, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Grant Wood said that when he painted American Gothic, he depicted the people he “fancied should live in the house.”

Although she looks nothing like the grim spinster in the painting, Beth Howard became a resident in the American Gothic House back in 2012. Host Charity Nebbe traveled to Eldon Iowa to visit Beth Howard, author of the book Making Piece, a Memoir of Love, Loss and Pie.

This episode was originally produced March 26, 2012.

Guests:

  • Beth Howard, author, blogger, pie maker
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingArtFood & Drink
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
