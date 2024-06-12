Making Pie and finding peace in the American Gothic house
Grant Wood said that when he painted American Gothic, he depicted the people he “fancied should live in the house.”
Although she looks nothing like the grim spinster in the painting, Beth Howard became a resident in the American Gothic House back in 2012. Host Charity Nebbe traveled to Eldon Iowa to visit Beth Howard, author of the book Making Piece, a Memoir of Love, Loss and Pie.
This episode was originally produced March 26, 2012.
Guests:
- Beth Howard, author, blogger, pie maker