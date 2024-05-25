Buzzing into cicada season

For the first time in 200 years, two large groups of periodical cicadas are emerging at the same timein parts of the Midwest. You can travel to find them, but Eastern Iowans may have the opportunity to get up close and personal with the cicadas of Brood 13. ISU Entomologist Zach Schum joins the program to talk all things cicadas.

Guests:



Zach Schumm , insect diagnostician, ISU Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic

, insect diagnostician, ISU Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic Aaron Steil, Extension horticulture specialist, Iowa State University

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our new Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.