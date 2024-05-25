© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Buzzing into cicada season

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilDanielle GehrCaitlin Troutman
Published May 25, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

For the first time in 200 years, two large groups of periodical cicadas are emerging at the same timein parts of the Midwest. You can travel to find them, but Eastern Iowans may have the opportunity to get up close and personal with the cicadas of Brood 13. ISU Entomologist Zach Schum joins the program to talk all things cicadas.

Guests:

  • Zach Schumm, insect diagnostician, ISU Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic
  • Aaron Steil, Extension horticulture specialist, Iowa State University

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our new Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
