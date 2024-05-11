© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Don't just leave those baskets hanging

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshKate Perez
Published May 11, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Garden centers are currently overflowing with hanging baskets in full bloom and if you bring one home and care for it properly, you can keep those blooms going all summer long.

It's Horticulture Day! On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Iowa State University horticulture specialists Cindy Haynes and Aaron Steil about the best ways to care for and create hanging baskets. Then, the specialists answer listener questions.

Guests:

  • Cindy Haynes, professor and horticulture Extension specialist, Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, horticulture Extension specialist, Iowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Kate Perez
