Don't just leave those baskets hanging
Garden centers are currently overflowing with hanging baskets in full bloom and if you bring one home and care for it properly, you can keep those blooms going all summer long.
It's Horticulture Day! On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Iowa State University horticulture specialists Cindy Haynes and Aaron Steil about the best ways to care for and create hanging baskets. Then, the specialists answer listener questions.
Guests:
- Cindy Haynes, professor and horticulture Extension specialist, Iowa State University
- Aaron Steil, horticulture Extension specialist, Iowa State University