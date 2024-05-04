How to keep your trees safe and healthy
When it's time to get some work done on your house, it's important to protect the trees in your landscape.
It's Horticulture Day!
On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by Iowa DNR forester Mark Vitosh to discuss why construction projects put our trees at risk and what we can do to keep them safe. Then horticulture specialist Aaron Steil joins the show to answer listener questions.
Guests:
- Mark Vitosh, district forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources
- Aaron Steil, Extension horticulture specialist, Iowa State University