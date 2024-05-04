© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

How to keep your trees safe and healthy

By Charity Nebbe,
Kate Perez
Published May 4, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

When it's time to get some work done on your house, it's important to protect the trees in your landscape.

It's Horticulture Day!

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by Iowa DNR forester Mark Vitosh to discuss why construction projects put our trees at risk and what we can do to keep them safe. Then horticulture specialist Aaron Steil joins the show to answer listener questions.

Guests:

  • Mark Vitosh, district forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources
  • Aaron Steil, Extension horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
Tags
Talk of Iowa Hort DayHorticultureTrees
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Kate Perez
See stories by Kate Perez
Related Content