Strengthening democracy where you live

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe explores what we as individuals can do to strengthen democracy besides just casting a ballot.

First, Charity speaks with political scientists Scott Peters and Justin Holmes of the University of Northern Iowa about their initiatives for strengthening civic engagement and getting students to vote in the general election.

Then, she talks with The Gazette opinion columnist Althea Cole about why she values being a poll worker and their role in elections. Linda Hagedorn of the League of Women Voters of Ames and Story County and League of Women Voters of Iowa joins the show to discuss civic engagement on a grassroots level.

Guests:

