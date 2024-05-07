Former Cedar Rapids superintendent chronicles his journey to understand racism

Dave Markward is the author of From Dubuque to Selma and Beyond, My Journey to Understanding Race in America. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, Markward tells the story of his 2018 trip to Selma, Alabama to participate in a reenactment of the 1965 march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

Then — for the first time in 200 years, two large groups of periodical cicadas are emerging at the same time, and Iowans have an opportunity to get involved in tracking them as a citizen scientists. The information gathered through the iNaturalist app will help University of Iowa researchers study these plant-eating insects whose population have declined over the last couple of centuries due to deforestation.

Guests:

