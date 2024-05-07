© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Former Cedar Rapids superintendent chronicles his journey to understand racism

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published May 7, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Dave Markward spent the last five years interviewing, researching and writing his book From Dubuque to Selma and Beyond, My Journey to Understanding Race in America

Dave Markward is the author of From Dubuque to Selma and Beyond, My Journey to Understanding Race in America. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, Markward tells the story of his 2018 trip to Selma, Alabama to participate in a reenactment of the 1965 march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

Then — for the first time in 200 years, two large groups of periodical cicadas are emerging at the same time, and Iowans have an opportunity to get involved in tracking them as a citizen scientists. The information gathered through the iNaturalist app will help University of Iowa researchers study these plant-eating insects whose population have declined over the last couple of centuries due to deforestation.

Guests:

  • Dave Markward, author, retired Cedar Rapids schools superintendent
  • Andrew Forbes, professor of biology, University of Iowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Madeleine Willis
