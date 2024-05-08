What are the outcomes of poor oral health as we age?

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe explores the health issues that can impact or be impacted by dental health. First, she talks with a Marion resident whose health conditions have forced her to seek advanced treatment from the University of Iowa Geriatric and Special Needs Clinic.

Then, UI dentist and professor Leonardo Marchini joins the program to discuss why older Iowans should take special care of their oral health, and a web app developed with the UI College of Public Health that walks professional and family caregivers through oral hygiene care for those with dementia and older adults.

Dental hygienist Amber Cooke of the Webster County Health Department joins the program to discuss barriers that Iowans of all ages face to seeking dental care. Cooke coordinates six of the 10 Iowa counties served by the I-Smile Silverprogram. As a pilot project, it was first launched in 2014 to help residents 60 years and older find the services they need and payment sources for care. It has since expanded to those 21 years and older.

