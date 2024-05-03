© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The Amana Colonies banned, then embraced, baseball in the early 20th century

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshDanielle Gehr
Published May 3, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Known as America's favorite pastime, the sport of baseball was once believed to be one the Amana Colonies' greatest challenges.

Founded in 1855, the Amana Colonies in southeast Iowa were dedicated to religious faith and communal living. Baseball was originally deemed to be too worldly for the community, and was banned until 1928. Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with historian Monys Hagan about how the Amana youth eventually earned the elders' tolerance of baseball and it became the community's pastime until its decline in popularity in the 1980. The story is chronicled in her book The Worldly Game: The Story of Baseball in the Amana Colonies.

Later in the episode, the Iowa Watercolor Society was founded in 1977 by a small group of watercolor artists. Today it boasts a community of over 150 members both in and outside the state. IWS President Jean Weiner shares how a once-forgotten love of watercolor painting in her youth was reignited by a life-saving surgery.

Guests:

  • Monys Hagan, author and emerita professor, Metropolitan State University of Denver
  • Jean Weiner, president, Iowa Watercolor Society
Tags
Talk of Iowa SportsHistoryArtBooks & Reading
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content