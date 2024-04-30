A conversation with Science Friday's Ira Flatow
Ira Flatow’s first experience with science reporting was when he covered the very first Earth Day in 1970, and he has been hooked ever since.
Ira Flatow is known across the country as the voice of the popular NPR show Science Friday. He's been hosting the show for three decades. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Flatow about his 54-year career, the evolution of science journalism during that time and his upcoming events in Ames and Des Moines.
Then, we revisit Nebbe's adventure into the woods with master morel mushroom hunter Mark Vitosh. The Morel Song was performed by Iowa musicians Jason Walsmith Storyteller and Chip Albright.
Guests:
- Ira Flatow, host, Science Friday
- Mark Vitosh, district forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources