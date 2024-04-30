A conversation with Science Friday's Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is known across the country as the voice of the popular NPR show Science Friday. He's been hosting the show for three decades. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Flatow about his 54-year career, the evolution of science journalism during that time and his upcoming events in Ames and Des Moines.

Then, we revisit Nebbe's adventure into the woods with master morel mushroom hunter Mark Vitosh. The Morel Song was performed by Iowa musicians Jason Walsmith Storyteller and Chip Albright.

Guests:

