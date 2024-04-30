© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
A conversation with Science Friday's Ira Flatow

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrCaitlin TroutmanKate Perez
Published April 30, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ira Flatow’s first experience with science reporting was when he covered the very first Earth Day in 1970, and he has been hooked ever since.

Ira Flatow is known across the country as the voice of the popular NPR show Science Friday. He's been hosting the show for three decades. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Flatow about his 54-year career, the evolution of science journalism during that time and his upcoming events in Ames and Des Moines.

Then, we revisit Nebbe's adventure into the woods with master morel mushroom hunter Mark Vitosh. The Morel Song was performed by Iowa musicians Jason Walsmith Storyteller and Chip Albright.

Guests:

  • Ira Flatow, host, Science Friday
  • Mark Vitosh, district forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources
Tags
Talk of Iowa ScienceScience NewsEnvironment
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Kate Perez
