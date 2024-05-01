Introducing beloved teacher and writer James Alan McPherson's work to a new audience

"His name belongs alongside James Baldwin, Ralph Ellison and Toni Morrison." Anthony Walton

James Alan McPherson was a master writer of short stories and essays. He was the first Black American to receive a Pulitzer Prize in fiction, and he was an influential and beloved teacher at the Iowa Writer's Workshop. He passed away in 2016 at age 72.

While his work was influential in his lifetime, author and senior writer-in-residence at Bowdoin College Anthony Walton says McPherson hasn't gotten the attention he deserves. That's what inspired Walton to curate a posthumous collection of essays On Becoming An American Writer. Walton and McPherson's daughter, Rachel, join this episode of Talk of Iowa to discuss the collection and McPherson's legacy.

