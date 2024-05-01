© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Introducing beloved teacher and writer James Alan McPherson's work to a new audience

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published May 1, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
"His name belongs alongside James Baldwin, Ralph Ellison and Toni Morrison."
Anthony Walton

James Alan McPherson was a master writer of short stories and essays. He was the first Black American to receive a Pulitzer Prize in fiction, and he was an influential and beloved teacher at the Iowa Writer's Workshop. He passed away in 2016 at age 72.

While his work was influential in his lifetime, author and senior writer-in-residence at Bowdoin College Anthony Walton says McPherson hasn't gotten the attention he deserves. That's what inspired Walton to curate a posthumous collection of essays On Becoming An American Writer. Walton and McPherson's daughter, Rachel, join this episode of Talk of Iowa to discuss the collection and McPherson's legacy.

Guests:

  • Rachel McPherson, teacher based in Iowa City and James Alan McPherson's daughter
  • Anthony Walton, author and Senior Writer in Residence at Bowdoin College, curator of On Becoming An American Writer
Tags
Talk of Iowa Books & ReadingRacecivil rightsIowa Writers' Workshop
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content