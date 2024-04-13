It's time to clean up your perennial garden
Leaving plant debris in your perennial garden all winter long provides texture and habitat, but now it’s time to do some spring cleaning as the weather warms.
It's horticulture day! Host Charity Nebbe discusses the best perennial practices as the weather warms up and the spring garden tasks should be on your to-do list with Iowa State University extension horticulture specialist Aaron Steil. Then Iowa Department of Natural Resources Forester Mark Vitosh joins the show to answer listener questions.
Guests:
- Aaron Steil, extension horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
- Mark Vitosh, forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources