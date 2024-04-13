© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
It's time to clean up your perennial garden

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanKate Perez
Published April 13, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Leaving plant debris in your perennial garden all winter long provides texture and habitat, but now it’s time to do some spring cleaning as the weather warms.

It's horticulture day! Host Charity Nebbe discusses the best perennial practices as the weather warms up and the spring garden tasks should be on your to-do list with Iowa State University extension horticulture specialist Aaron Steil. Then Iowa Department of Natural Resources Forester Mark Vitosh joins the show to answer listener questions.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, extension horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
  • Mark Vitosh, forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources
