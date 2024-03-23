What to do about non-native plants and invasive species
Many landowners and stewards in Iowa battle invasives on a regular basis, sometimes spending hours weeding plants like honeysuckle and garlic mustard.
On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe breaks down which species of plants are invasive and what to do about them with ISU's Cathy McMullen and Jan Thompson.
Then Iowa State University Extension Horticulture Specialist Aaron Steil joins McMullen and Thompson to take calls and answer questions.
Guests:
- Cathy McMullen, adjunct associate professor in the department of natural resource ecology and management, Iowa State University
- Jan Thompson, Morill Professor in the department of natural resource ecology and management, Iowa State University
- Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture Extension specialist, Iowa State University