Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

What to do about non-native plants and invasive species

By Charity Nebbe,
Kate Perez
Published March 23, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Many landowners and stewards in Iowa battle invasives on a regular basis, sometimes spending hours weeding plants like honeysuckle and garlic mustard.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe breaks down which species of plants are invasive and what to do about them with ISU's Cathy McMullen and Jan Thompson.

Then Iowa State University Extension Horticulture Specialist Aaron Steil joins McMullen and Thompson to take calls and answer questions.

Guests:

  • Cathy McMullen, adjunct associate professor in the department of natural resource ecology and management, Iowa State University
  • Jan Thompson, Morill Professor in the department of natural resource ecology and management, Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture Extension specialist, Iowa State University
Talk of Iowa Hort DayHorticultureTrees
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Kate Perez
